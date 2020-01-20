हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Have you seen Monalisa's new desi sensational look? See pics inside

Monalisa's social media presence is growing with each passing day. She enjoys a massive fan following of over 2.7 million followers on Instagram alone.

Have you seen Monalisa's new desi sensational look? See pics inside

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa recently made her grand entry on renowned chef Ranveer Brar's TV show titled 'Shahi Mehmaan'. The gorgeous face looked stunning in her new desi avatar.

She draped the saree in a unique way and shared pictures on Instagram. Her caption reads: This Life Is Very Royal.... If We Look At The Distinct Part ....#feeling #royal #shahidaawat #amul #masterchefindia #ootd @starplus Styled by: @__snehasharma___ Mua: @yogesh_gupta4545 Hairstyling: @ashashellar 

Monalisa's social media presence is growing with each passing day. She enjoys a massive fan following of over 2.7 million followers on Instagram alone. She is a big name in Bhojpuri movie business and has now turned into an equally popular television actress. 

She has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri movie industry before she took the plunge and moved to television in 2018. Her maiden TV show 'Nazar' has got her to play an evil character named Mohana. Fans poured immense love and appreciation to her on social media for playing her part too well.

Monalisa became a household name after her successful stint in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'.
 
 

