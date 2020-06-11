ICYMI: How Hollywood movies would have been titled if made in Bhojpuri, watch hilarious video

New Delhi: Ever thought what would have been the title of some popular Hollywood movies if they were made in Bhojpuri? No, right? We have come chanced upon an extremely hilarious video of Talking Tom translating the names of some popular Hollywood films in Bhojpuri. It’s a much watch for all, trust us when we say it.

Before we show you the video, we will reveal some of the ROFL names to keep you hooked to your seats. Let’s begin:

Furious 7 - Hamar Maruti Hawaijahaaz Ba

Captain America Civil War - Firangi Jaabaaz Ka Gharelu Ladai

Gossip Girl - Khusar Phusar

How I Met Your Mother - Kaisan Mile Tohaar Amma Se

The Angry Bird Movie - Khisiyail Chiraiyo Ka Badla

Game Of Thrones - Gaddi Ko Lai Chheena Jhapti

Doctor Strange - Ajabe Doctor Bawaal Machawal

Avatar - Kasam Pandora Maiyya Ki

Finding Dory - Chala Dhunda Dory Bhauji Ke

Ha ha, hilarious. Isn’t it? Now watch the video here:

The Bhojpuri industry enjoys a massive fan following. Actors such as Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Aamrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee, Akshara Singh, Kajal Raghwani are some of the A-listers of the industry.