John Cena, The Great Khali sing Nirahua's 'Hazar Gaari'? Watch this video to know the truth

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' has shared a ROFL video of WWE stars John Cena, The Great Khali and other female wrestlers lip-syncing his famous song 'Rang Dalba T Dehab Hazar Gaari'. The video was initially shared by an Instagram account operating from the moniker 'UP_Bihar_Chutkula' and it was later re-posted by Nirahua for his followers. The video makes you go crazy and trust us when we say you will have a good laugh after watching it. John Cena and The Great Khali appear towards the end and make it worth-watching.

"Hazar gaari @aamrapali1101 @antra_singh_priyanka @dineshlalyadav #nirahuamusicworld #youtube #bhojpuri #holi #special #song @up_bihar_chutkula," is how Nirahua captioned the post. Take a look:

Hilarious!

'Rang Dalba T Dehab Hazar Gaari' is Nirahua's song with Aamrapali Dubey. It released on the occasion of Holi. It shows the duo grooving to the peppy festive song which has a nice rhythm to it. The track has been sung by Nirahua and Antra Singh 'Priyanka'.

Watch:

Ashish Verma has composed by the music and Pyare Lal Yadav has penned the lyrics. Kanu Mukherjee has choreographed the song and Preetam Naik is the editor.