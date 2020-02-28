हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dinesh Lal Yadav

John Cena, The Great Khali sing Nirahua's 'Hazar Gaari'? Watch this video to know the truth

The video makes you go crazy and trust us when we say you will have a good laugh after watching it. John Cena and The Great Khali appear towards the end and make it worth-watching.

John Cena, The Great Khali sing Nirahua&#039;s &#039;Hazar Gaari&#039;? Watch this video to know the truth
Pic Courtesy: YouTube Still

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' has shared a ROFL video of WWE stars John Cena, The Great Khali and other female wrestlers lip-syncing his famous song 'Rang Dalba T Dehab Hazar Gaari'. The video was initially shared by an Instagram account operating from the moniker 'UP_Bihar_Chutkula' and it was later re-posted by Nirahua for his followers. The video makes you go crazy and trust us when we say you will have a good laugh after watching it. John Cena and The Great Khali appear towards the end and make it worth-watching.

"Hazar gaari @aamrapali1101 @antra_singh_priyanka @dineshlalyadav #nirahuamusicworld #youtube #bhojpuri #holi #special #song @up_bihar_chutkula," is how Nirahua captioned the post. Take a look:

Hilarious!

'Rang Dalba T Dehab Hazar Gaari' is Nirahua's song with Aamrapali Dubey. It released on the occasion of Holi. It shows the duo grooving to the peppy festive song which has a nice rhythm to it. The track has been sung by Nirahua and Antra Singh 'Priyanka'. 

Watch:

Ashish Verma has composed by the music and Pyare Lal Yadav has penned the lyrics. Kanu Mukherjee has choreographed the song and Preetam Naik is the editor. 

