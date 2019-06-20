Monalisa and her latest desi look is unmissable!

New Delhi: Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is an avid social media user. And why not? After all, this is the easiest and a direct medium to share information and stay connected with her fans. The Bhojpuri actress, who has a massive fan following has now moved to television with daily soap 'Nazar'.

She plays an evil character named Mohana in the show and has received a warm response from the viewers for her act. In her latest Instagram post, Mona shared her Thursday Motivation thoughts with a breathtaking picture.

She flaunted her desi look and wrote in the caption: “The Greatest Happiness Of Life Is The Conviction That We Are Loved, Loved For Ourselves; or Rather; loved Inspite Of Ourselves.... #thursdaymotivation #simple #thoughts #beingme Pic by : @yogesh_gupta4545 Makeup: @yogesh_gupta4545 Outfit: @praanavsrathod”

Monalisa enjoys over 2 million followers on Instagram.

The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa also featured on the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and became a household name. In fact, she married her then longtime boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the game show and hogged all the limelight.