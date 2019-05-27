Monalisa flaunts her summer tan in latest Instagram picture!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri siren turned television actress Monalisa sure knows how to up her social media game. She, in her latest Instagram post shared a picture flaunting her summer tan.

The actress looked stunning in a bright yellow salwar-kameez. She wrote in the caption: “#smile #behappy #makeuproom #diaries : @yogesh_gupta4545 ... (MY TANNED BODY).

Monalisa strikes a gorgeous pose in her desi avatar. The picture has already been liked by over 24, 065 users on Instagram.

An avid social media user that she is, Monalisa makes sure to post regular updates on Instagram.

Monalisa has worked with almost all the A-lister actors from the Bhojpuri film industry. She also has many blockbuster songs to her credit, making her a popular celebrity in the Bhojpuri movie business.

The actress was also seen as a participant in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' after which she became a household name. She got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, making it one of the major highlights that season.