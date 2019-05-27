close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Monalisa flaunts her summer tan in latest Instagram picture!

An avid social media user that she is, Monalisa makes sure to post regular updates on Instagram.

Monalisa flaunts her summer tan in latest Instagram picture!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri siren turned television actress Monalisa sure knows how to up her social media game. She, in her latest Instagram post shared a picture flaunting her summer tan.

The actress looked stunning in a bright yellow salwar-kameez. She wrote in the caption: “#smile #behappy #makeuproom #diaries : @yogesh_gupta4545 ... (MY TANNED BODY).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

... #smile #behappy #makeuproom #diaries : @yogesh_gupta4545 ... (MY TANNED BODY )

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Monalisa strikes a gorgeous pose in her desi avatar. The picture has already been liked by over 24, 065 users on Instagram.

An avid social media user that she is, Monalisa makes sure to post regular updates on Instagram.

Monalisa has worked with almost all the A-lister actors from the Bhojpuri film industry. She also has many blockbuster songs to her credit, making her a popular celebrity in the Bhojpuri movie business.

The actress was also seen as a participant in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' after which she became a household name. She got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, making it one of the major highlights that season.

 

 

Tags:
Monalisamonalisa picsbhojpuri actressnazar
Next
Story

Arvind Akela Kallu's new song Kaduwa Ke Ras crosses over 1 million views on Youtube

Must Watch

PT3M25S

Chemistry defeated Arithmetic in Lok Sabha Elections 2019 says PM Modi