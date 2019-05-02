Monalisa goes on an intimate date—See pic

New Delhi: Antara Biswas aka Monalisa can easily be crowned as the 'social media queen'. Why? Well, the top Bhojpuri actress turned television actress never really misses out on sharing posts and keeps her fan army updated about her upcoming projects as well.

She recently shared a picture with a caption: “Time Spent In Self-Reflection Is Never Wasted.... IT IS AN INTIMATE DATE WITH YOURSELF ....”

Mona can be seen in a mirror picture beautifully captured in the lens. She is dressed in a multi-coloured sleeveless top and pink lowers. With her long tresses open, Mona cuts a gorgeous frame.

After having worked with almost all the Bhojpuri A-lister actors in her movie career, Monalisa made her successful transition from Bhojpuri movies to television shows. The audience has appreciated her performance in the maiden TV show 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force Mohana on-screen.

She has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram.

The actress was also seen as a participant in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' after which she became a household name. She got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, making it one of the major highlights that season.