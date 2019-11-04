Monalisa is dishing out Monday vibes in a noodle strap floral dress—Pics

New Delhi: Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is quite a sensation on social media. Her Instagram keeps buzzing with fresh pictures and videos as the actress regularly updates her account.

She enjoys a solid 2.4 million followers on Instagram and the list is ever-growing. Recently, she posted a collection of pictures with a caption: “There Is Peaceful, There Is Wild, I Am Both At The Sametime #monday #vibes #workhardplayhard: @yogesh_gupta4545”

Monalisa strikes a pose in noodle strap floral dress.

On the work front, her act on the maiden TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap.

The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa became a household name after she participated in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.