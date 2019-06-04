close

Monalisa

Monalisa looks smouldering in her latest Instagram pics!

The telly actress can be seen donning a desi look in bright coloured salwar-kameez and long crimped tresses kept open.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa is known for her solid social media presence. She is an avid user of the medium and likes to keep her account updates with regular posts including pictures and videos.

Monalisa in her recent bunch of pictures strikes an impressive pose. In the caption, she wrote: “If I Had A Single Flower For Every Time , I Think About You, I Could Walk Forever In My Garden ... #monday #feelingmyself #happyhappy #gardengarden #selfobsessed. In Love With The Pics: @yogesh_gupta4545”

The telly actress can be seen donning a desi look in bright coloured salwar-kameez and long crimped tresses kept open.

The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. She has successfully moved from films to television in a short span of time with daily soap 'Nazar. She plays an evil force named Mohana in the show.

An avid social media user, Monalisa enjoys a massive fan following of over 1.9 million followers.

 

Monalisamonalisa picsbhojpuri actress
