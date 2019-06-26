close

Monalisa oozes oomph in a green saree, shares pics on Instagram

Monalisa has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. She featured on the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and became a household name. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most popular Bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is an avid user of social media. She regularly keeps her account updated and shares her pictures/videos with fans.

Mona has now successfully ventured into television with 'Nazar'. She plays an evil character named Mohana on the show and has been showered with loads of appreciation for playing her part well.

In her latest post, Monalisa shared a series of her pictures wearing a green saree and we must say that she looks stunning oozing oomph in her traditional look. In the caption, she wrote: “or Beautiful Eyes, Look For The Good In Others , For Beautiful Lips , Speak Only Words Of Kindness; And For Poise , Walk With The Knowledge That You Re Never ALONE ... #wednesday #wednesdaywisdom #goodmorning #world: @vishanklakhara”

The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa also featured on the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and became a household name. In fact, she married her then longtime boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the game show and hogged all the limelight.

She enjoys a huge 2 million followers list on Instagram.

 

 

