Monalisa raises the hotness quotient in her thigh-high slit pastel skirt!

New Delhi: Monalisa, the Bhojpuri bombshell turned television actress is apopular face on social media. The stunner neve really misses out on sharing her pictures on Instagram where her fan army eagerly awaits to check out her latest posts.

Mona in her latest Insta post shared a glamourous picture donning a pastel coloured skirt with a thigh-high slit and a multi-coloured bustier top. In the caption, she wrote: The More I Look Back ... The More I See Miracles .... #poser #instagood #instamood #fridayvibes

She sure is a poser, right?

She has over 2.7 million followers on Instagram alone which proves her growing popularity on the medium. Monalisa has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri movie industry before she took the plunge and moved to television in 2018.

Her maiden TV show 'Nazar' has got her to play an evil character named Mohana. Fans poured immense love and appreciation to her on social media for playing her part too well.

Monalisa became a household name after her successful stint in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'.