Monalisa stands tall in a racer back gown, shares pics on social media

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned television star Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is once again breaking the internet with her sensational look. An avid user of the medium, Monalisa makes sure to post fresh updates on her account.

She took to her Instagram and shared her picture looking gorgeous in a racer-back gown in green. She wrote: “And Where She Stood ... She Stood Tall.... #goodmorning #world”

Her post has garnered 67,560 likes so far.

On the work front, her act on the maiden TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap.

The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa became a household name after she participated in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.