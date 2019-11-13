close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Monalisa stands tall in a racer back gown, shares pics on social media

On the work front, her act on the maiden TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. 

Monalisa stands tall in a racer back gown, shares pics on social media
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned television star Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is once again breaking the internet with her sensational look. An avid user of the medium, Monalisa makes sure to post fresh updates on her account.

She took to her Instagram and shared her picture looking gorgeous in a racer-back gown in green. She wrote: “And Where She Stood ... She Stood Tall.... #goodmorning #world”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And Where She Stood ... She Stood Tall.... #goodmorning #world

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Her post has garnered 67,560 likes so far.

On the work front, her act on the maiden TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap.

The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa became a household name after she participated in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

 

Tags:
Monalisamonalisa picsMonalisa photosbhojpuri videobhojpuri actress
Next
Story

Pakhi Hegde returns to Bhojpuri cinema with a smashing item song

Must Watch

PT34M55S

Shiv Sena moves Supreme Court against Maharashtra Governor’s decision