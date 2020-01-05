Monalisa sun-kissed pic will make you smile - Check out!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa has yet again treated her Instafam to a stunning picture of herself, in which she is seen she is seen standing in what appears to be a balcony in a yellow floral outfit. She sports a million-dollar smile in the sun-kissed picture and used three heart emoticons to caption it.

"Gorgeous" and "beautiful as always" are some of the comments posted on her picture.

Take a look at it here:

Pictures of the actress often go viral as she is one of the most-followed Bhojpuri stars. There's never a dull moment with Monalisa as she keeps her 2.6 million followers on Instagram updated with pictures from her outings, events, vacations and shoots.

Recently, she also posted an amazing birthday wish for her TV show 'Nazar' co-star Harsh Rajput. In the short video, Monalisa counts till three and introduces Harsh and wishes him on a very happy birthday.

"1 2 3.... & here's wishing you a very happy birthday. Stay blessed and may you keep rocking as always," she captioned the post.

Monalisa is back at work after spending quality time with actor husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot in Lonavla for New Year. Take a look at some of their pictures here:

Monalisa and Vikrant married in 2017 on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 10'. She became a household name after participating in the reality show. Her real name is Antara Biswas. She is also a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and has worked in some other regional films too.

Monalisa currently stars in 'Nazar', in which she plays the prime antagonist.