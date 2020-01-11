Monalisa turns a comedy show judge, looks fab in desi look – See pics

New Delhi: Bhojpuri stunner turned television personality, Monalisa is trying out new things and exploring her horizon. After her maiden show 'Nazar' earned her name and fame, the actress will now be seen as a judge on a comedy show.

Monalisa took to Instagram and shared the details with her fans. She wrote: 2020, you have been nothing less than a dream. My first show as a judge! Ladies and gentlemen presenting the first of it kind show - #VigoComedyMahaSabha by the talented team of @indianstorytellers Streaming live from 15th Jan 2020 on @voot. Happy to associate with @vigovideoindiaofficial for yet another great project! Styled by : @__snehasharma___ Outfit: @jiyabyveerdesign Jewellery: @zeeyajewellery Mua: @yogesh_gupta4545 Hair: @ashashellar

Monalisa enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Recently, she bagged the Kalakar Award recently in the 'Most Stylish Vamp' category for playing Mohana in the television show 'Nazar' brilliantly.

She has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri movie industry before she took the plunge and moved to television in 2018. Her maiden TV show 'Nazar' has got her to play an evil character named Mohana. Fans poured immense love and appreciation to her on social media for playing her part too well.

Monalisa became a household name after her successful stint in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'.