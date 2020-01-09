Monalisa turns up the heat in FHM Fantasy magazine photoshoot!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell turned television actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is unstoppable, especially when it comes to creating a flutter on social media. With a solid presence of around 2.7 million followers on Instagram alone, Monalisa is surely a popular celeb online.
She has a massive fan following and in fact bagged the Kalakar Award recently in the 'Most Stylish Vamp' category for playing Mohana in the television show 'Nazar' brilliantly.
Monalisa took to her Instagram account and shared pictures from her photoshoot for FHM Fantasy January month issue. She raised the hotness bar on the cover of the magazine. Check out her clicks:
Thank you FHM Fantasy for having Me this month. Couldn’t get a better start to 2020! Always hardworking! .... Posted @withrepost • @fhmindia Unabashed, relentless and hard-working Meet our FHM Fantasy for the month of January, @aslimonalisa _ Photography: Yash Vikram Bhadauria (@yash_v_bhadauria ) HMU: Sapna Mahadev Mhatre (@sapna_eyecandysalon01 ) Location Courtesy: Vice - Global Tapas Bar, Mumbai (@vicetapasbar ) _ Wardrobe Courtesy: Dress: Vero Moda Shoes: Tresmode Earrings: H&M Speaker: Rocker Thunder Speaker by Zoook (@zoook_india ) _ #fhm #fhmindia #monalisa #monalisainterview #actor #actorslife #actress #actresslife #photoshoot #magazinephotoshoot #fhmfantasy #januaryissue #fashion #nazar #soapopera
Posted @withrepost • @fhmindia “I don’t put myself on very strict diets or aspire to be a size zero actress. Self-love is always important to be desirable. The definition of fitness for me is eating right and exercising regularly, with a few cheat days thrown in for good measure,” says @aslimonalisa . . Sweater: The Source Skirt: Forever21 . . Hit fhmindia.com to read our conversation with her. #fhm #fhmindia #monalisa #monalisainterview #actor #actorslife #actress #actresslife #photoshoot #magazinephotoshoot #fhmfantasy #januaryissue #fashion #nazar #soapopera
Posted @withrepost • @fhmindia “There are a lot of good comedy stories from the UP region that can be adapted for Bollywood and I would love to play a character of a girl next door from UP,” says @aslimonalisa . . Shirt: UCB Skirt: Vero Moda . . Hit fhmindia.com to read our conversation with her. #fhm #fhmindia #monalisa #monalisainterview #actor #actorslife #actress #actresslife #photoshoot #magazinephotoshoot #fhmfantasy #januaryissue #fashion #nazar #soapopera
Posted @withrepost • @fhmindia “I am what I am because of the audience’s love. They are my biggest supporters and biggest critics and I think of them as my family,” says @aslimonalisa . . Bralette: Clovia (@clovia_fashions ) Sequined Cape & skirt: Louvre (@louvreonline ) Shoes: Tresmode Bracelet: Tribe by Amrapali . . Hit fhmindia.com to read our conversation with her. #fhm #fhmindia #monalisa #monalisainterview #actor #actorslife #actress #actresslife #photoshoot #magazinephotoshoot #fhmfantasy #januaryissue #fashion #nazar #soapopera
She has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri movie industry before she took the plunge and moved to television in 2018. Her maiden TV show 'Nazar' has got her to play an evil character named Mohana. Fans poured immense love and appreciation to her on social media for playing her part too well.
Monalisa became a household name after her successful stint in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'.