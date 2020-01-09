Monalisa turns up the heat in FHM Fantasy magazine photoshoot!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell turned television actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is unstoppable, especially when it comes to creating a flutter on social media. With a solid presence of around 2.7 million followers on Instagram alone, Monalisa is surely a popular celeb online.

She has a massive fan following and in fact bagged the Kalakar Award recently in the 'Most Stylish Vamp' category for playing Mohana in the television show 'Nazar' brilliantly.

Monalisa took to her Instagram account and shared pictures from her photoshoot for FHM Fantasy January month issue. She raised the hotness bar on the cover of the magazine. Check out her clicks:

She has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri movie industry before she took the plunge and moved to television in 2018. Her maiden TV show 'Nazar' has got her to play an evil character named Mohana. Fans poured immense love and appreciation to her on social media for playing her part too well.

Monalisa became a household name after her successful stint in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'.