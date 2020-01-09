हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa turns up the heat in FHM Fantasy magazine photoshoot!

Monalisa has a massive fan following and in fact bagged the Kalakar Award recently in the 'Most Stylish Vamp' category for playing Mohana in the television show 'Nazar' brilliantly.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell turned television actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is unstoppable, especially when it comes to creating a flutter on social media. With a solid presence of around 2.7 million followers on Instagram alone, Monalisa is surely a popular celeb online.

She has a massive fan following and in fact bagged the Kalakar Award recently in the 'Most Stylish Vamp' category for playing Mohana in the television show 'Nazar' brilliantly.

Monalisa took to her Instagram account and shared pictures from her photoshoot for FHM Fantasy January month issue. She raised the hotness bar on the cover of the magazine. Check out her clicks:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank you FHM Fantasy for having Me this month. Couldn't get a better start to 2020! Always hardworking!  .... Posted @withrepost • @fhmindia Unabashed, relentless and hard-working  Meet our FHM Fantasy for the month of January, @aslimonalisa

She has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri movie industry before she took the plunge and moved to television in 2018. Her maiden TV show 'Nazar' has got her to play an evil character named Mohana. Fans poured immense love and appreciation to her on social media for playing her part too well.

Monalisa became a household name after her successful stint in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'.

 

