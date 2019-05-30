close

Monalisa

Monalisa's high jump in latest stunt video is jaw-dropping—Watch

In this BTS (behind-the-scenes) video, we can feel the adrenaline rush by just watching it. 

Monalisa&#039;s high jump in latest stunt video is jaw-dropping—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri stunner turned telly star Monalisa sure knows how to fly high on success. Well, quite literally. The actress, who is seen as Mohana—the evil force in daily soap Nazar believes in performing her own stunts.

She posted a video of the daredevil action stunt which she did on her own but under the proper supervision of experts. In the caption, she wrote: “I Am Tough , Ambitious , And I Know Exactly What I Want ... #tough #strong #jump #nofear #mohana #nazar #lovemyjob #actorslife #bts: @khairesuyog @khatib2279 thank you so much for believing in me and making me do such lovely stunts.”

P.S.: Do not perform this stunt at home as it can be fatal. The actress is wearing a harness while performing it under the proper supervision of an expert.

In this BTS (behind-the-scenes) video, we can feel the adrenaline rush by just watching it. The actress is a popular celebrity on social media as well with over 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

She has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri movie industry before making her mark in the television business. As Mohana, she has garnered a lot of appreciation from critics and fans alike.

Monalisa became a household name after her stint on reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'. In fact, she married her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the house, making it a highlight of that season.

 

 

Monalisa bhojpuri actress nazar
