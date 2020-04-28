Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's romantic Bhojpuri song 'Chamkelu Sheeshan Jaisan' goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh and the gorgeous Akshara Singh's song 'Chamkelu Sheeshan Jaisan' has once again resurfaced online created a storm. The track is from the movie 'Saiyan Superstar'.

Pawan Singh and Akshara's chemistry is on point and is hailed as one of the most adored on-screen jodis in Bhojpuri cinema. Watch the song here:

The lyrics are written by Manoj Matlabi. The song 'Chamkelu Sheeshan Jaisan' has been sung by Pawan Singh and Kalpana. Avinash Jha "Ghungru" has composed the music.

Ajay Kumar directed the movie 'Saiyan Superstar' and Prem Rai produced the blockbuster venture.

Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's on-screen chemistry sets the screen on fire. The duo has delivered several blockbuster films together and the audiences love to watch them together.

Akshara Singh started off her career with TV serials before venturing into Bhojpuri films. She has starred in almost 50 movies as of now. Her on-screen pairing with superstar Pawan Singh is loved by the audiences. They will be seen in 'Mental Raja' together.

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release.

In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.