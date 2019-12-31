Pawan Singh's Happy New Year song garners millions of views in 24 hours- Watch

New Delhi: Powerstar Pawan Singh of Bhojpuri industry is very famous among Bhojpuri young audience and that is the reason his videos are so popular on social media. Meanwhile, Pawan Singh's new song Happy New Year Song went viral on social media and within 24 hours this song has been seen more than 10 lakh times.

On the other hand, Pawan Singh's film recently released film 'Sher Singh' dominated the Box Office and is currently a favourite among cinegoers. The excitement of seeing this movie in theaters has been amazing. Among all the dangerous stunts in the film that Pawan has done, his fight with the lion looks quite exciting. The dialogues spoken in his particular style are also being liked by the audience.

YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey stars opposite Pawan Singh in the film. This romantic couple captivates the audience a lot. Sambhavna Seth is also seen in a bold avatar in the film. Bollywood actors Singham fame Ashok Samarth and Pawan Singh's dangerous face-to-face on-screen audience are very much liked.