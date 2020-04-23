Pawan Singh's heart-touching song video from his house amid lockdown is a must watch!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh is not just an actor, known for his acting chops but first a famous and widely appreciated singer. His songs are chartbuster numbers which the audiences eagerly await throughout the year.

Amid nationwide lockdown implemented by the government to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus, people have been advised to practice social distancing. Staying home to stay fit is the motto and everyone is diligently following it, including our celebs.

Pawan Singh shared an in-house video on social media where he can be seen singing a heart-touching rendition, urging fans to stay home. Watch it here:

Pawan Singh is a huge name in Bhojpuri movie business. He is an A-lister and has worked with all the big names in the Bhojpuri film industry. Also, the singer-actor has several hit films and songs to his credit.

His latest Holi song Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai with international dancing sensation Lauren Gottlieb became a chartbuster. It has some foot-tapping dance steps by Lauren, who grooves beautifully displaying her skills. Mudassar Khan has choreographed it and the song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Payal Dev respectively.

The lyrics are penned by Mohsin Shaikh and Payal Dev, who has also composed the track.