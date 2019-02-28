हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee chills in a jacuzzi, shares pic donning a black swimsuit

Rani's latest Instagram pic has her chilling in the jacuzzi and it will make you wish the weekend was here already. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Rani Chatterjee is one of the most sought-after actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry and has an ocean of fans. The actress is an active social media user and often shares deets from her personal as well as professional life on Instagram.

Rani's latest Instagram pic has her chilling in the jacuzzi and it will make you wish the weekend was here already. The actress is donning a black swimsuit and poses with her back towards the camera.

Check out the pic here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#jacuzzitime #for #relax #strass #bye

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

She then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She featured in movies like 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.

Rani Chatterjeerani chatterjee picsRani Chatterjee Instagram
