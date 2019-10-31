Rani Chatterjee extends wishes on the occasion of Chhath Puja—Pic

New Delhi: One of the most popular actresses of Bhojpuri film world, Rani Chatterjee is an avid social media user and her posts often set Instagram on fire. On the occasion of Chhath Puja, Rani shared a picture of herself and extended greetings to all.

Dressed in traditional attire, Rani looks beautiful in the pic. She captioned the post as, "छठ पर्व की शुभकामनाएं

जय छठी मईया"

Check it out here:

On the work front, the actress's latest poster from the film 'Chotki Thakurain' released recently and left fans excited for the release.

She will also be sharing screen space with Gaurav Jha in 'Lady Singham'. The film went on floors on the auspicious ocassion of Ganesh Chaturthi this year.

She also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10.

The show will start from January 18, 2020 and would be Rani's debut in Hindi Tv industry.