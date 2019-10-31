close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee extends wishes on the occasion of Chhath Puja—Pic

On the occasion of Chhath Puja, Rani Chatterjee shared a picture of herself and extended greetings to all.

Rani Chatterjee extends wishes on the occasion of Chhath Puja—Pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most popular actresses of Bhojpuri film world, Rani Chatterjee is an avid social media user and her posts often set Instagram on fire. On the occasion of Chhath Puja, Rani shared a picture of herself and extended greetings to all.

Dressed in traditional attire, Rani looks beautiful in the pic. She captioned the post as, "छठ पर्व की शुभकामनाएं
जय छठी मईया"

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

On the work front, the actress's latest poster from the film 'Chotki Thakurain' released recently and left fans excited for the release.

She will also be sharing screen space with Gaurav Jha in 'Lady Singham'. The film went on floors on the auspicious ocassion of Ganesh Chaturthi this year.

She also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10.

The show will start from January 18, 2020 and would be Rani's debut in Hindi Tv industry.

Tags:
Rani Chatterjeerani chatterjee pics
Next
Story

Monalisa raises the mercury in a neon one-shoulder dress—Pics

Must Watch

PT44M12S

'Move to abolish Article 370 dedicate to Sardar Patel' says PM Modi