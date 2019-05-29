Rani Chatterjee flaunts her gym swag like a pro in this Instagram pic!

New Delhi: One of the top Bhojpuri actresses, Rani Chatterjee is a fitness enthusiast who loves to share inspiring Instagram posts for her fans. She regularly updates her account with the latest photos and videos with interesting and motivating captions.

With a solid online fan army of 353k on Instagram, Rani is slowly but steadily making her presence felt. She shared a picture on the photo-sharing site with a caption: “Legs day mens painful day Ruk Jaana nahin tu kahin haar ke #gymgirls #fitnessmotivation #workhard #targetstyle #weightlosss #start”

Rani is working hard to get a perfect hourglass figure and is often seen pumping up the iron at the gym. And the difference is visible. Her massive transformation after shedding a few kilos is commendable.

She made her debut in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari. The film won her accolades and she got recognised for her performance.

Rani will next be seen in 'Chotki Thakurain' which is being helmed by Shams Durrani.

Rani has worked with almost all the bigwigs of the Bhojpuri film industry and a few days back featured on the popular comedy show hosted by Kapil Sharma. She came along with Aamrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua and Khesari Lal Yadav.