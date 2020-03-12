Rani Chatterjee quits Instagram, goes for a brief social media detox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
On the work front, Rani Chatterjee will next be seen playing a police officer in 'Lady Singham'. The film started on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, September 2, 2019.

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee, who has always been in an avid social media user has now decided to undergo a social media detox for some time. The popular actress-singer took to Instagram and shared the news with her fans. 

Rani Chatterjee will be staying away from her phone and social media for a brief time. In the caption of her post, she wrote: I Will stay away from Social media & phone for few days. Keep supporting & keep following, I will be back soon #keeploving #loveyouall

Looks like her fans are going to miss her badly on social media but the good news is that this is only a temporary phase and soon she will be back with a bang!

After completing over a decade, Rani Chatterjee has worked with almost all the A-lister actors and filmmakers in the Bhojpuri film business.

On the work front, Rani will next be seen playing a police officer in 'Lady Singham'. The film started on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, September 2, 2019. She announced the movie on social media.

The Bhojpuri bombshell is these days seen in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10 as a contestant. 

 

