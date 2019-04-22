Rani Chatterjee's gym look is brighter than your Monday-See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee is a major fitness freak. The actress often treats her fans with pictures and videos from her gym. Rani, who is one of the most sought after actresses in the industry, has a massive fan following on social media and her posts go viral in no time.

Recently, the actress shared her gym look donning a bright yellow t-shirt and black pants. Check out her picture:

Rani has a total of 319k followers on Instagram. A few days back, she also shares a lot of TikTok videos on the photo-sharing app.

Rani has featured as of now over 44 movies and has won accolades for her performances in many blockbuster hits. She got the Best Actress of the year for her performance in Nagin at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013.

Recently, she was seen on Kapil Sharma's popular comedy show along with other Bhojpuri stars such as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey and Khesari Lal Yadav.