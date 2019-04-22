close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee's gym look is brighter than your Monday-See pic

Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee is a major fitness freak. The actress often treats her fans with pictures and videos from her gym. Rani, who is one of the most sought after actresses in the industry, has a massive fan following on social media and her posts go viral in no time.

Rani Chatterjee&#039;s gym look is brighter than your Monday-See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee is a major fitness freak. The actress often treats her fans with pictures and videos from her gym. Rani, who is one of the most sought after actresses in the industry, has a massive fan following on social media and her posts go viral in no time.

Recently, the actress shared her gym look donning a bright yellow t-shirt and black pants. Check out her picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Sunday #sunday #morng #lovemusic #dance #sunday #goodvibes #positivevibes

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Rani has a total of 319k followers on Instagram. A few days back, she also shares a lot of TikTok videos on the photo-sharing app.

Rani has featured as of now over 44 movies and has won accolades for her performances in many blockbuster hits. She got the Best Actress of the year for her performance in Nagin at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013.

Recently, she was seen on Kapil Sharma's popular comedy show along with other Bhojpuri stars such as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey and Khesari Lal Yadav.

Tags:
Rani ChatterjeeBhojpuri sizzlerPawan SinghKhesari Lal YadavAamrapali Dubey
Next
Story

Bemisal Khiladi: New song 'Silver Bindiya' starring Rani Chatterjee and Rajinikanth Shukla out—Watch

Must Watch

PT4M12S

Rahul Gandhi apologises on 'Chowkidar-Chor' comments