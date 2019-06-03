close

Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee's intense workout video will drive away your Monday blues—Watch

Rani will next be seen in 'Chotki Thakurain' which is being helmed by Shams Durrani.

Rani Chatterjee&#039;s intense workout video will drive away your Monday blues—Watch
New Delhi: Bhojpuri stunner Rani Chatterjee is a fitness enthusiast who loves to follow a strict workout regime to get that perfect look. The actress is these days busy pumping out and iron and is trained under the supervision of an expert.

Rani took to Instagram and shared an intense workout video. She captioned Guess??? Is workout ko karte woqt kisiko imagine kiya #functionalfitness #hardworkingwoman #goals #10kgmore During this workout... I remembered only abt them who completes me @_adnankhan_07.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She is an avid social media user who likes to keep her account updated with fresh pictures and videos. She has active 357k followers on Instagram who love to get know details about her upcoming projects.

Rani made her debut in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari. The film won her accolades and she got recognised for her performance.

She has worked with almost all the bigwigs of the Bhojpuri film industry and a few days back featured on the popular comedy show hosted by Kapil Sharma. She came along with Aamrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua and Khesari Lal Yadav.

Rani will next be seen in 'Chotki Thakurain' which is being helmed by Shams Durrani.

 

Rani Chatterjeerani chatterjee picsrani chatterji videobhojpuri actress
