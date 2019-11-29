हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee's latest mirror selfie in a red bikini top and hot pants oozes oomph – See pic

Rani Chatterjee's mirror selfie is raising the hotness levels. The stunner can be seen dressed in a shimmery red bikini top and hot pants.

Rani Chatterjee&#039;s latest mirror selfie in a red bikini top and hot pants oozes oomph – See pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Top-notch Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee has some meaty roles in her kitty. Recently, the actress completed the shooting of her upcoming venture titled 'Tu Lagati Hai Jab Lipstick'. The Bhojpuri bombshell took to Instagram and shared an on-set picture.

Her mirror selfie is raising the hotness levels. The stunner can be seen dressed in a shimmery red bikini top and hot pants. Her caption reads: शूटिग पूरी हुई (तू लगाती हैं जब लिपस्टिक) जल्द रिलीज होगा #hotonbeauty #sexxyladies #redhot #hotpent #bikinitop #feel #hottytoddy

On the work front, Rani will next be seen playing a police officer in 'Lady Singham'. The film started on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, September 2, 2019. She announced the movie on social media.

The Bhojpuri bombshell also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10.

She is quite popular on Instagram with a solid fan following of 474k followers on the photo-sharing site so far.

After completing over a decade, Rani Chatterjee has worked with almost all the A-lister actors and filmmakers in the Bhojpuri film business.

 

Rani Chatterjeerani chatterjee picsbhojpuri video
