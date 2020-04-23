हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamrapali Dubey

The many moods of Bhojpuri bombshell Aamrapali Dubey - See pic

Recently, Aamrapali Dubey shared a photo collage of her various moods captured and locked in one. 

The many moods of Bhojpuri bombshell Aamrapali Dubey - See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Aamrapali Dubey has a solid fanbase on social media. She not only has her movies making her a superhit heroine but also fans on Instagram and YouTube, who simply adore the social media queen.

Recently, she shared a photo collage of her various moods captured and locked in one. Check it out here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Me and my different moods #throwback 

A post shared by Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

Aamrapali Dubey has spent a good number of years in the Bhojpuri movie industry and has worked with almost all the A-listers. She has many chartbuster songs to her credit and likewise is hailed as the highest-paid actress too. 

She also has a YouTube channel as she started vlogging recently.

Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by the audiences. She started off from television and later moved to Bhojpuri movies, only to become the top actress in the industry. 

In the wake of the deadly novel coronavirus, Aamrapali Dubey made a contribution of Rs 2.5 lakh. She donated a lakh each to Chief Minister's Relief Funds (CMRF) of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and Rs 50,000 to Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund.

 

Tags:
Aamrapali Dubeyaamrapali dubey picsbhojpuri videos
Next
Story

Bhojpuri siren Monalisa’s sun-kissed pics are here to brighten up your day
Corona Meter
  • 21393Confirmed
  • 4258Discharged
  • 681Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M20S

Ask Zee: Zee News will answer your questions on coronavirus