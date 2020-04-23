The many moods of Bhojpuri bombshell Aamrapali Dubey - See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Aamrapali Dubey has a solid fanbase on social media. She not only has her movies making her a superhit heroine but also fans on Instagram and YouTube, who simply adore the social media queen.

Recently, she shared a photo collage of her various moods captured and locked in one. Check it out here:

Aamrapali Dubey has spent a good number of years in the Bhojpuri movie industry and has worked with almost all the A-listers. She has many chartbuster songs to her credit and likewise is hailed as the highest-paid actress too.

She also has a YouTube channel as she started vlogging recently.

Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by the audiences. She started off from television and later moved to Bhojpuri movies, only to become the top actress in the industry.

In the wake of the deadly novel coronavirus, Aamrapali Dubey made a contribution of Rs 2.5 lakh. She donated a lakh each to Chief Minister's Relief Funds (CMRF) of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and Rs 50,000 to Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund.