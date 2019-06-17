This is how Monalisa is beating the summer heat—See pic

New Delhi: Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has successfully moved from Bhojpuri film industry to television with daily soap 'Nazar'. The actress has been well appreciated with her power-packed performance as Mohana in the show where she plays an evil character.

Monalisa is an active social media user, who keeps her account updated with fresh posts almost every day without a fail. She recently shared an on-set picture with her co-actor and captioned it as: “Garmi Ki Maar ... Aur Hamara Haal .... #onset #summer #summervibes #tired #sleepingbaby #workworkwork.”

Isn't she looking adorable?

Her desi look in the show has been widely lauded and liked by fans.

The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa also featured on the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and became a household name. In fact, she married her then longtime boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the game show and hogged all the limelight.

She enjoys a solid and ever-growing fanbase of over 2 million followers on Instagram.