close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

This is how Monalisa is beating the summer heat—See pic

Her desi look in the show has been widely lauded and liked by fans.

This is how Monalisa is beating the summer heat—See pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has successfully moved from Bhojpuri film industry to television with daily soap 'Nazar'. The actress has been well appreciated with her power-packed performance as Mohana in the show where she plays an evil character.

Monalisa is an active social media user, who keeps her account updated with fresh posts almost every day without a fail. She recently shared an on-set picture with her co-actor and captioned it as: “Garmi Ki Maar ... Aur Hamara Haal .... #onset #summer #summervibes #tired #sleepingbaby #workworkwork.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Garmi Ki Maar ... Aur Hamara Haal .... #onset #summer #summervibes #tired #sleepingbaby #workworkwork

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Isn't she looking adorable?

Her desi look in the show has been widely lauded and liked by fans.

The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa also featured on the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and became a household name. In fact, she married her then longtime boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the game show and hogged all the limelight.

She enjoys a solid and ever-growing fanbase of over 2 million followers on Instagram.

 

Tags:
Monalisamonalisa picsnazarbhojpuri actress
Next
Story

Rani Chatterjee raises temperature in her throwback pool video—Watch

Must Watch

PT14M7S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 17th June, 2019