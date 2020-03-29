‘Waterbaby’ Monalisa sizzles in a swimsuit in throwback pic – Check out!

New Delhi: Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Bhojpuri star-turned TV actress Monalisa has listed down things she misses doing and curated throwback pictures of each on her Instagram timeline. To start with, she misses going out for swimming and hence, sharing a set of sun-kissed throwback pictures of herself, she wrote, “When I Used To Go For A Swim... #waterbaby .... #throwback .... Abhi main Har Waqt Ghar Pe Hun... Aaplog bhi Rahiye Please... #lockdown #quarantine #stayhome #staysafe.”

Monalisa exudes oomph in the pictures as she dons a colourful swimsuit and poses for the perfect photo. Take a look:

Moving on, Monalisa also misses long drives with husband Vikrant, her shoots, her make-up room and taking in-flight selfies.

The Bhojpuri bombshell, meanwhile, is making the most of her time at home during the quarantine break by keeping herself busy with workout, books and household chores. She has started working out at home and her picture will motivate you to do the same.

Monalisa has also been constantly spreading awareness about the coronavirus outbreak through her posts. Just recently, she urged her fans not to panic in this time of crisis and reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of a complete lockdown of 21 days in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On the work front, Monalisa is seen as the prime antagonist in the supernatural fiction show 'Nazar 2'.