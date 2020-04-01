Yeh un dino ki baat hai…: Monalisa shares throwback pics amid coronavirus lockdown

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell-turned-TV actress Monalisa never fails to treat her fans to some of her best pictures be it any day. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the actress is on a throwback sharing spree and along with these posts, she also keeps us updated with her fitness regime. On Wednesday, Monalisa shared a hilarious post on how she used to go out all decked up and now, she is stuck at home due to the coronavirus lockdown. The post features Monalisa in a cream lehenga and as always, she looks gorgeous.

“Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai... Jab Main Tayyar Hoke Bahaar Jati Thi... #throwback #party #pics... May Everyone Be Safe And Secure #prayers... #stayhome #staysafe,” she captioned the post.

Take a look:

Monalisa’s social media game is always strong and in these difficult times, she is spreading awareness constantly through her posts.

She is married to actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and he often features on her timeline. Just like this:

The total number of coronavirus-positive cases in India rose to 1,397 with a death toll of 35 till Tuesday evening. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India witnessed a spike of 146 new cases in the last 24 hours. The coronavirus pandemic has engulfed the entire world and has posed serious challenges for the health and economic security of millions of people worldwide. In India, the spread of coronavirus has been alarming.