You cannot miss Monalisa's 'happy dance' at home during quarantine - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned television actress Monalisa shows her fans how to keep going and stay happy during these tough times. As the world grapples with deadly novel coronavirus, Monalisa shared a video of her happy dance on Instagram which can be quite a breather right now.

She wrote a long and heartfelt caption reading, "Amidst This Global Issue .... I Have A Reason To Smile , Laugh, Dance And Be Very Happy ... Yes Friends We Are #3million #instagram #family Now.... Thank You So So Much For This Love .... But I Have A Request To You .... All My Friends... Please Be A Responsible Citizen ... Please Stay At Home ... And Save Yourselves And Others Too... We Have To fight #coronavirus .... Please Listen To Our Government’s Decision... This Is For Our Wellbeing And Our Life... Please Take This Matter Seriously.... #thankyou #friends #loveyouall #besafe #stayhomesavelives"

In 2018, Monalisa made her television debut with 'Nazar' and played Mohana, enticing her viewers with a powerful act on small screens. She is currently seen playing an evil character named Madhulika in daily soap 'Nazar 2' which is also gaining huge popularity amongst viewers.

The actress has had a long and illustrious career in the Bhojpuri movie industry. She has worked with almost all the A-listers including actors and filmmakers.

After having participated in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10', Monalisa became a household name.

Meanwhile, coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Globally, this pandemic flu has claimed over 16,000 deaths reportedly.