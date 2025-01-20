Mumbai: Amidst the ongoing debates over Karanveer Mehra’s Bigg Boss 18 victory, former Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has come forward to celebrate his achievement. The actress, who has been a vocal supporter of Karanveer throughout the season, took to Instagram to express her excitement, calling him a “Do Do Baar Winner.”

In her post, Shilpa highlighted Karanveer’s incredible feat of winning two reality shows—Khatron Ke Khiladi and now Bigg Boss 18 a rare accomplishment that draws parallels to the late Sidharth Shukla, who similarly dominated multiple reality shows during his career.

Shilpa in the video was hailing her friend Karanveer who has proven himself time and again. She added, Winning two reality shows is no small feat, and I couldn’t be happier for him. Negativity around his win doesn’t matter because he is a deserving champion.

Shilpa, known for her unapologetic and straightforward nature, has shown unwavering support for Karanveer since the beginning of the season. Despite the backlash surrounding his victory, Shilpa dismissed the criticism, choosing instead to stand by her friend and celebrate his success.

Fans have lauded Shilpa for being a loyal friend and showering love on Karanveer during this important moment in his life. Many have also echoed her sentiments, congratulating Karanveer on his historic achievement.

Karanveer Mehra’s triumph in Bigg Boss 18 has undeniably sparked conversations across social media, with divided opinions on whether he was the deserving winner. However, support from influential personalities like Shilpa Shinde underscores the actor’s widespread admiration within the industry.

As the celebrations continue, Shilpa’s heartfelt words remind everyone that having a friend who stands by you through thick and thin is truly a blessing.