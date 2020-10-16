हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kapil Deo Kamat

Bihar Minister Kapil Deo Kamat succumbs to COVID-19, CM Nitish Kumar condoles demise

Senior Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Panchayati Raj Minister Kapil Deo Kamat succumbed to coronavirus COVID-19 infection on Friday. 

Bihar Minister Kapil Deo Kamat succumbs to COVID-19, CM Nitish Kumar condoles demise

Patna: Senior Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Panchayati Raj Minister Kapil Deo Kamat succumbed to coronavirus COVID-19 infection in the wee hours of Friday. 

He was 69 years old.

The minister was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna and was undergoing treatment for the past few days. 

Kamat breathed his last at 1.30 PM at AIIMS, Patna. The minister was also suffering from kidney disease before he got infected with the deadly COVID-19 virus. He was put on ventilator but his condition worsened.

Responding to his demise, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conveyed his condolences and said that Kamat was a "very grounded leader".

"He was a skilled administrator and a popular politician. I am personally saddened by his death. His death has caused irreparable damage in political and social fields," Kumar said in a statement."

 

 

His funeral will be held with full state honors," he added. 

Tags:
Kapil Deo KamatBiharPanchayati Raj ministerCOVID-19Nitish Kumar
