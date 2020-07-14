Amid alarming rise in coronavirus COVID-19 cases, Bihar announces lockdown from July 16-31: Check guidelines

The Bihar government on Tuesday decided to impose a complete lockdown in the state yet again for a period of 16 days from July 16-31, amid the alarming rise of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the state. The state government has issued strict guidelines.

In an official statement, the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar asserted that after examining the situation it is "convinced that the requirement for a lockdown...is inevitable and urgent to contain the further spread of the COVID-I9 within the state".

The state government has issued the following guidelines:

1) Offices of the Government of India, it's Autonomous/Subordinate Offices and Public Corporation shall remain closed. Exceptions: Defence, Central Armed Police Forces, treasury, public utilities (including petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG), disaster management, power generation and transmission units, post offices, National informatics Centre, Early Warning Agencies

2) Offices of the State Government, its Autonomous Bodies, Corporation, etc. shall remain closed. Exceptions: a. Police, home guards. civil defence, tire and emergency services, disaster management, Elections and Prisons, b. District administration and Treasury along with IT services/Video Conferencing support from BELTRON, c. Electricity, water supply, sanitation. Health. Food and Civil Supplies, Water Resources, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, d. Municipal bodies, e. Forest offices- Staff and worker, required to operate and maintain zoo, nurseries, parks, plantation, firefighting in forests, wildlife rescue including handling human-wildlife conflicts, watering plantations, patrolling and protection of sanctuaries including tiger reserves, operation of pollution monitoring stations and the corresponding field and headquarter offices. f. Offices of Social Welfare - Staff and workers required (i) to operate and maintain child care institutions under the Juvenile Justice Act. old age homes. homes for women. destitute and persons with disability. (ii) to pay food security allowances under National Security Act (iii) to pay social security pensions and the corresponding field and headquarter offices,c. Electricity, water supply, sanitation, Health, Food and Civil Supplies, Water Resources, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry. d. Municipal bodies, e. Forest offices- Staff and workers required to operate and maintain the zoo, nurseries, parks, plantation, firefighting in forests, wildlife rescue including handling human-wildlife conflicts, watering plantations, patrolling and protection of sanctuaries including tiger reserves, operation of pollution monitoring stations and the corresponding field and headquarter offices. f. Offices of Social Welfare - Staff and workers required (i) to operate and maintain child care institutions under the Juvenile Justice Act, old age homes, homes for women, destitute and persons with a disability, (ii) to pay food security allowances under National Security Act, (iii) to pay social security pensions and the corresponding field and headquarter offices.

The above offices (SI. No I & 2) should work with a minimum number of employees. All other government offices may work with not more than 33% of working strength in case the Head of the Office, considering the essential nature of government work decides so under intimation to the concerned District Magistrate. All other offices may continue to work-from-home only.

Note:- Offices related to judicial work will be run as per the guidelines issued by the Administration of Patna High Court.

3) Hospitals and all related medical establishments, including their manufacturing and distribution units, both in public and private sector, such as dispensaries, chemist and medical equipment shops, laboratories, clinics, nursing homes, ambulance etc. will continue to remain functional. The transportation for all medical personnel nurses, Para-medical staff, other hospital support services be permitted. This provision shall apply to veterinary services and establishments also.

4) Commercial and private establishments shall be closed down. Exceptions: a. Shops. including ration shops (under PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder, agricultural inputs. However, authorities will encourage and facilitate home delivery to minimize the movement of individuals outside their homes; b. Banks. insurance offices, and ATM which will include all bank related subsidiaries offices like Cash Management, IT services etc.; c. Print and electronic media; d. Telecommunications, Internet services, broadcasting and cable services. IT and IT-enabled Services only (for essential services) and as far as possible to work from home. e. E-commerce (All kind of goods); f. Petrol pumps. LPG petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets. g. Power generation. transmission and distribution units and services; h. Capital and debt market services and notified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India i. Cold storage and warehousing services; j. Private security services; k. Hospitality services including Hotels/Motels/Lodges. Restaurants/ Dhaba/ Eateries will be allowed to open with home delivery/take away services only; l. Repair and maintenance activities- garage. mobile repair. shops related to repair and maintenance parts etc. to be allowed by the district administration. All other establishments may work-from-home only.

5) Industrial Establishments will be allowed to open with strict implementation of necessary precautions against COVID-I9 virus, as well as social distancing measures, as advised by the Health Department from time to time. However, such an establishment will work in-situ in Urban areas.

6) All Transport services will be suspended-Exceptions: a. As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Railways, Air and Rail transport will remain functional. b. Taxies, auto-rickshaws etc will be permitted across Bihar. c. Private Vehicles will be allowed across Bihar for permitted activities mentioned in this order. d. Transportation of goods will be allowed without any hindrance including loading and unloading at the warehouses. e. All Government vehicles and private vehicles carrying Government Office staffs will be allowed to commute on their office 1-cards. 1 All essential service providers will be allowed to commute only from home to workplace.

7) All construction-related activities will be allowed along with the functioning of construction-related shops.

8) All agriculture-related activities will be allowed along with the functioning of agriculture-related shops.

9) All educational, training, research, coaching institution etc. shall remain closed. Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

10) All places of worship shall be closed for public. No religious congregation will be permitted, without any exception.

11) All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/ cultural/ religious functions/ gathering and opening of parks shall be barred. Sports complexes and the stadium will be permitted to open, however, spectators will not be allowed.

12) The National Directives for COVID-I9 Management-Annexure I of Order no-40-3/2020-DM-1(A), Dated-29.06.2020 of Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India shall be applicable

13) The above containment measures will remain in force for a period of 16 days with effect from 16.07.2020 (Thursday) till 31.7.2020 (Friday).

14) The orders of MHA regarding containment zones will continue to be effective.

15) This order shall supersede all orders issued by concerned District Magistrates in their respective area of jurisdiction regarding the lockdown with respect to the containment of COVID-19.

16) The District Magistrates can not dilute restriction imposed vide the aforesaid guidelines but, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain activities in areas outside containment zones, or impose such restriction as deemed necessary.

