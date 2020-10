Bihar assembly election 2020: Here's the district-wise election schedule for three-phase polls

PATNA: As announced by the Election Commission of India on September 25, the assembly election in Bihar will be conducted in three phases beginning from October 28.

In the first phase, elections will be held in 71 Assembly constituencies. In the second phase, 94 Assembly constituencies will go to polls. In the third phase, polling will be held in 78 Assembly constituencies.

Here are some important dates regarding the Bihar assembly election 2020

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Phase 1

Date of issue of gazette notification: Oct 1

Last date of nomination: Oct 8

Scrutiny of nomination: Oct 9

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: Oct 12

Date of polling: Oct 28

Date of counting: November 10

List of the Assembly Constituencies going to polls in Phase-1:

Kahalgaon

Sultanganj

Amarpur

Dhoraiya (SC)

Banka

Katoria (ST)

Belhar

Tarapur

Munger

Jamalpur

Suryagarha

Lakhisarai

Sheikhpura

Barbigha

Mokama

Barh

Masaurhi (SC)

Paliganj

Bikram

Sandesh

Barhara

Arrah

Agiaon (SC)

Tarari

Jagdishpur

Shahpur

Brahampur

Buxar

Dumraon

Rajpur (SC)

Ramgarh

Mohania (SC)

Bhabua

Chainpur

Chenari (SC)

Sasaram

Kargahar

Dinara

Nokha

Dehri

Karakat

Arwal

Kurtha

Jehanabad

Ghosi

Makhdumpur (SC)

Goh

Obra

Nabinagar

Kutumba (SC)

Aurangabad

Rafiganj

Gurua

Sherghati

Imamganj (SC)

Barachatti (SC)

Bodh Gaya (SC)

Gaya Town

Tikari

Belaganj

Atri

Wazirganj

Rajauli (SC)

Hisua

Nawada

Gobindpur

Warsaliganj

Sikandra (SC)

Jamui

Jhajha

Chakai

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Phase 2

Date of issue of gazette notification: Oct 9

Last date of nomination: Oct 16

Scrutiny of nomination: Oct 17

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: Oct 19

Date of polling: Nov 3

Date of counting: Nov 10

List of the Assembly Constituencies going to polls in Phase-2:

Nautan

Chanpatia

Bettiah

Harsidhi (SC)

Govindganj

Kesaria

Kalyanpur

Pipra

Madhuban

Sheohar

Sitamarhi

Runnisaidpur

Belsand

Madhubani

Rajnagar (SC)

Jhanjharpur

Phulparas

Kusheshwar Asthan (SC)

Gaura Bauram

Benipur

Alinagar

Darbhanga Rural

Minapur

Kanti

Baruraj

Paroo

Sahebganj

Baikunthpur

Barauli

Gopalganj

Kuchaikote

Bhore (SC)

Hathua

Siwan

Ziradei

Darauli (SC)

Raghunathpur

Daraunda

Barharia

Goriakothi

Maharajganj

Ekma

Manjhi

Baniapur

Taraiya

Marhaura

Chapra

Garkha (SC)

Amnour

Parsa

Sonepur

Hajipur

Lalganj

Vaishali

Raja Pakar (SC)

Raghopur

Mahnar

Ujiarpur

Mohiuddinnagar

Bibhutipur

Rosera (SC)

Hasanpur

Cheria-Bariarpur

Bachhwara

Teghra

Matihani

Sahebpur Kamal

Begusarai

Bakhri (SC)

Alauli (SC)

Khagaria

Beldaur

Parbatta

Bihpur

Gopalpur

Pirpainti (SC)

Bhagalpur

Nathnagar

Asthawan

Biharsharif

Rajgir (SC)

Islampur

Hilsa

Nalanda

Harnaut

Bakhtiarpur

Digha

Bankipur

Kumhrar

Patna Sahib

Fatuha

Danapur

Maner

Phulwari (SC)

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Phase 3

Date of issue of gazette notification: Oct 13

Last date of nomination: Oct 20

Scrutiny of nomination: Oct 21

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: Oct 23

Date of polling: Nov 7

Date of counting: Nov 10

List of the Assembly Constituencies going to polls in Phase-3: