BIHAR BOARD CLASS 12TH RESULT

Bihar Board Result 2023 OUT: Ayushi, Mohak And Saumya Tops Bihar Board 12th Exam- Check Complete Topper’s List Here

The Bihar Board Class 12 result 2023 has been declared, and this year, the pass percentage stands at 83.70%. Scroll down to check toppers list.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 03:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau

BSEB 2023 Result: BSEB Commerce Toppers 2023BSEB Commerce Toppers 2023Bihar Board 12th Result is released today, March 21. BSEB Inter Result 2023 link is issued on the official website. Bihar Board 12th result was announced today via press conference. Anand Kishor, the chairman of the BSEB, was present when the Bihar Education Minister revealed the outcome. Bihar Board Inter Toppers 2023 are also disclosed along with the . Ayushi Nandan, Mohak, and Saumya have so won the Bihar board intermediate test.

Ayushi Nandan topped the BSEB 12th result 2023 in science stream. Bihar education minister Chandrashekar said that the top three girl students will receive Rs 1 lakh cash prize, 1 kindle and one laptop. The overall pass percentage of arts stream is 84.33%, commerce at 96.39%, science at 86.98%. The overall pass percentage of vocational stream stood at 85.5%.

13,04,586 students including 6,36,432 female students and 6,81,795 male students appeared in the exam held from February 1 to February 11. Students will be able to check by entering their roll code, roll number, captcha on the BSEB official website. They will also be able to download Bihar Board results 2023 for Class 12 from secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB 12th Toppers List 2023: Science Stream

Here’s the stream-wise Bihar Board Exam 2023 Class 12 toppers list and marks secured.

Science Toppers

Marks secured

Ayushi Nandan

474 marks (94.8%)

Himanshu Kumar, Shubham Chaurasiya

472 marks (94.4%)

Aditi Kumari

471 marks (94.2%)

Bihar Board Arts Toppers 2023

Arts Toppers

Marks secured

Mohaddesa

475 marks (95%)

Kumari Pragya

470 marks (94%)

Saurabh Kumar

469 marks (93.8%)

 

Bihar Board Commerce Toppers 2023

Commerce Toppers

Marks

Soumya Sharma, Rajnish Kumar Pathak

475 (95%)

Bhumi Kumari, Tanuja Singh, Komal Kumari

474 (94.8%)

Payal Kumari

472 marks (94.4%)
 

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Pass Percentage

This year, the overall pass percentage for the inter-exams is 83.70%, with 10,91,248 students passing the examination. Based on the stream-wise results, the Commerce stream recorded a 93.95 percent pass percentage, the Science stream recorded 83.93 percent and the Arts stream recorded an 82.74 percent pass percentage.

 

