Bihar Board Result 2023 OUT: Ayushi, Mohak And Saumya Tops Bihar Board 12th Exam- Check Complete Topper’s List Here

BSEB 2023 Result: BSEB Commerce Toppers 2023BSEB Commerce Toppers 2023Bihar Board 12th Result is released today, March 21. BSEB Inter Result 2023 link is issued on the official website. Bihar Board 12th result was announced today via press conference. Anand Kishor, the chairman of the BSEB, was present when the Bihar Education Minister revealed the outcome. Bihar Board Inter Toppers 2023 are also disclosed along with the . Ayushi Nandan, Mohak, and Saumya have so won the Bihar board intermediate test.

Ayushi Nandan topped the BSEB 12th result 2023 in science stream. Bihar education minister Chandrashekar said that the top three girl students will receive Rs 1 lakh cash prize, 1 kindle and one laptop. The overall pass percentage of arts stream is 84.33%, commerce at 96.39%, science at 86.98%. The overall pass percentage of vocational stream stood at 85.5%.

13,04,586 students including 6,36,432 female students and 6,81,795 male students appeared in the exam held from February 1 to February 11. Students will be able to check by entering their roll code, roll number, captcha on the BSEB official website. They will also be able to download Bihar Board results 2023 for Class 12 from secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB 12th Toppers List 2023: Science Stream

Here’s the stream-wise Bihar Board Exam 2023 Class 12 toppers list and marks secured.

Science Toppers Marks secured Ayushi Nandan 474 marks (94.8%) Himanshu Kumar, Shubham Chaurasiya 472 marks (94.4%) Aditi Kumari 471 marks (94.2%)

Bihar Board Arts Toppers 2023

Arts Toppers Marks secured Mohaddesa 475 marks (95%) Kumari Pragya 470 marks (94%) Saurabh Kumar 469 marks (93.8%)

Bihar Board Commerce Toppers 2023 Commerce Toppers Marks Soumya Sharma, Rajnish Kumar Pathak 475 (95%) Bhumi Kumari, Tanuja Singh, Komal Kumari 474 (94.8%) Payal Kumari 472 marks (94.4%)