Bihar MLA Anant Singh, absconding since August 17, surrenders before Delhi's Saket court

Patna: Bihar MLA Anant Singh, who has been absconding since August 16 after being charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, surrendered before a local court in Delhi on Friday. According to reports, the Mokama MLA surrendered before Delhi's Saket court.

The gangster-politician had earlier released a video in which he had claimed that he will surrender in the court as he has faith in the judiciary, and not before the police.

In the video, which was released on Thursday night, the Independent MLA from Mokama made some serious allegations against the Patna Police and said that JDU MP Lalan Singh, minister Neeraj Kumar, and Barh ASP Lipi Singh have conspired against him.

Accusing Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lalan Singh, Anant claimed that the JDU MP got weapons placed in his house of which he was unaware. The Independent MLA further alleged saying "Lalan was planning to install a weapon using a rope inside my body so that he could get another set of charges framed against me".

The Patna police had, on Sunday, issued a lookout notice against the gangster-politician. In raids at the MLA’s properties recently, the police had recovered AK-47 assault rifle, grenades, and bullets. After the weapons were recovered from his ancestral residence, Singh was charged under the UAPA, Arms and Explosives Act.

According to the police, the weapons recovered from Singh’s residence might have been used in some big incidents. The police is also trying to ascertain if there was any connection with an old case of smuggling AK-47 assault rifles in Munger district of Bihar.

When senior police officials reached his official residence in Patna on Saturday, they discovered that the controversial MLA was not there. During the search, the police recovered Singh’s official mobile phone from his residence. The police have been searching for the absconding MLA since and has also constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to ensure the arrest of Anant Singh.

On Sunday night, the Mokama MLA had released two back-to-back videos claiming that he was not absconding but is just visiting an ailing friend. He had also alleged that Lipi Singh was trying to frame him. The controversial MLA has assured that he will surrender before a court within three-four days.