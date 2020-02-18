BREAKING NEWS: Prashant Kishor launches 'Baat Bihar Ki' programme, says I am nobody's agent

PATNA: Political strategist Prashant Kishor, who was recently expelled from Janata Dal-United, on Tuesday (February 18, 2020) posed some tough questions at his former political mentor and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who expelled him from the party last month after an acrimonious war of words.

Kishor also launched a "Baat Bihar Ki" programme to reach out to thousands of the state's younger voters and make Bihar as one of the most developed states of India. ''I am starting a program called 'Baat Bihar ki' from 20th February, to work towards making Bihar one of the 10 best states in the country,'' he said during the press conference.

Referring to the forthcoming assembly election in Bihar later this year, Kishor questioned what he called Nitish Kumar's ideological compromise to stay in the alliance with the BJP-led NDA and also rejected the Chief Minister's claims about development in Bihar.

"There have been many discussions between me and Nitish Ji about the party's ideology. Nitish Ji always told us that the party can never leave the ideals of Gandhi Ji... But now the party is with those who are soft on Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse... For me Gandhi Ji and Godse cannot go hand-in-hand," Kishor said while launching a searing attack on the state government's performance.

He also challenged Nitish Kumar and his government to confront him on data that he claimed showed very little progress in Bihar between 2005 and 2015.

"While Bihar has made progress, we must also see things from the perspective that compared to other states, Bihar is lacking even today... Why is that? It stands where it was in 2005. Except for Jharkhand, Bihar is still the most backward state in India. I keep repeating that Bihar was most backward in 2005, and is still the most backward when compared to other states," Kishor said.

''I urge Nitish Kumar or any of his ministers to debate with me in open forum on data points pertaining to Bihar's development,'' Kishor said.

He, however, said that he has no regrets and will never complain against Bhar Chief Minister and his former party president Nitish Kumar who he respects a lot. ''I have had good relations with Nitish Kumar Ji. I have immense respect for him. I will not question his decision,'' the noted political strategist said while addressing a press conference.

When quipped further about his expulsion, he said, ''It is Nitish Kumar's prerogative, I will always respect him.'' Explaining reasons why his relationship with Nitish Kumar soured, Kishor said that the Bihar CM has made himself too dependent on BJP and his association with the saffron party has not good for the state.

Explaining further, Kishor explained that he had been discussing things with Nitish Kumar vis-a-vis BJP government's policies and its impact on Bihar but the two didn't come to a logical conclusion and serious disagreements persisted. Kishore said that he has no problems with the JDU aligning with the BJP but only if it benefits the state.

Kishor is credited for charting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election campaign in 2014 Lok Sabha election and more recently, Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress' spectaculor victory in Andhra Pradesh.

The YSRC won 22 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats and 151 out of 175 Assembly seats May 2019. Kishore had also played a critical role in bringing Rashtriya Janata Dal and JD (U) together under the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in the 2015 Bihar Assembly election.

In Lok Sabha 2019, the BJP had made stunning inroads in Trinamool-ruled West Bengal, winning 18 out the 42 Lok Sabha seats, up from just two seats in 2014. Trinamool, on the other hand, nosedived to 22 seats.