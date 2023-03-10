topStoriesenglish2582163
BSEB Bihar Board Result 2023 For Class 10th, 12th Likely To Be Declared In March On biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Check Date, Time And More

The BSEB is expected to declare the Bihar Board Results 2023 for Classes 10th and 12th in the month of March as the evaluation process will soon conclude, scroll down for more information.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 08:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Bihar Board Result 2023 Date: The Bihar School Exam Board (BSEB) will declare Class board exam results for classes 10th (Matric) and  12th (Inter) soon. As per the latest reports, the BSEB ) is expected to announce the Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Results in the month of March.

BSEB Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 Date And Time

The BSEB is expected to declare class 10th 12th board results 2023 in the month of March, however, an official confirmation on the release date and time is awaited. Once released, students will be able to download their class 10th and 12th Bihar board result from the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

As per the information shared by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore, the evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets ended on March 5 and the evaluation process of Class 10 answer sheets will be completed by March 12 which means the Bihar board Matric and Inter results anytime after March 12. The board will announce the exact date and time soon.

 

