BSEB Board Results 2023: Bihar Board Class 12th Exam Results To Be OUT Soon At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in- Steps To Check Here

BSEB Board Exam 2023: The results of the Bihar Board Class 12th Intermediate Exam will be available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The BSEB exams began on February 1 and lasted until February 14, with papers administered in two shifts on all exam days. The Bihar Board released the BSEB Class 12 answer key on March 3 and allowed students to raise objections till March 6. Over 13 lakh students registered for BSEB intermediate Class 12. Of which 6,36,432 were female students and 6,81,795 were male students.

The official BSEB 12th results website is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB is yet to make an announcement as to when Bihar Board Class 12 results will be announced. Last year BSEB Inter final exams began on February 1. The results were declared on March 16. The evaluation of over 96 lakh copies of the Inter final exam is now complete. In Bihar this year, over 13.18 lakh students took Inter final exams in Science, Arts, and Commerce.

BSEB Class12th Board Exam 2023: Steps to check here

Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on the designated result link

On the next window, login with the roll codes and roll numbers

Download the result

According to past year trends, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) would declare the Class 12 toppers 2023 after thorough verification. To verify the toppers of each stream, the board will summon them to their office and conduct a handwriting test, an IQ test, and a viva-voce or an interview.

BSEB Board exam 2023: Previous Year Statistics

The Bihar Class 12 results were released by the Bihar Board on March 16 of the previous year. A total of 80.15 percent of students passed the examination. The overall pass percentage for girls was 81.28 percent, while it was 76.66 percent for boys.