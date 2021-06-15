हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chirag Paswan

Chirag Paswan removed as Lok Janshakti Party chief, Surajbhan Singh appointed as working president

A day after five MPs of his party elected his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras as their new leadee, Chirag Paswan was on Tuesday removed as the national president of the Lok Janshakti Party.

Chirag Paswan removed as Lok Janshakti Party chief, Surajbhan Singh appointed as working president

NEW DELHI: A day after five MPs of his party elected his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras as their new leadee, Chirag Paswan was on Tuesday removed as the national president of the Lok Janshakti Party.

Earlier on Monday, Pashupati Kumar Paras was notified as the new parliamentary leader of the party in Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Surajbhan Singh was appointed as the National Working President of the party.

Party has also given him the charge to conduct elections for the appointment of the party's national president

In his first reaction after his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras ousted him as the leader of the party in Lok Sabha, LJP president Chirag Paswan likened the organization to a mother who should not be "betrayed".

In a tweet, he said he made efforts to keep the party founded by his father Ram Vilas Paswan and his family together but failed.

People are supreme in a democracy, Paswan said and thanked those who have kept faith in the party.

Paswan also shared a letter he had written to Paras, the youngest brother of his father, in March in which he had highlighted his uncle's unhappiness over a number of issues, including his elevation as the party president. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Chirag PaswanLok Janshakti PartyLJPSurajbhan SinghBihar
Next
Story

Bihar announces relaxation in COVID-19 curbs from June 16, night curfew to remain from 8 pm to 5 am

Must Watch

PT5M18S

obesity weight gain problem can solve by these simple asanas in just 30 minutes health video ngmp