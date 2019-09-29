close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Congress

Congress release list of candidates for byelctions in three states

The Congress on Sunday declared names of five candidates for the upcoming by-elections, scheduled to take place on October 21. 

Congress release list of candidates for byelctions in three states

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday declared names of five candidates for the upcoming by-elections, scheduled to take place on October 21. 

According to a Congress release, Ashok Kumar is the party candidate from Samastipur (SC) in Bihar, Sayeeda Banu from Kishanganj in Bihar, Rita Chaudhary from Mandawa in Rajasthan, Harendra Mirdha from Kinwsar in Rajasthan and Mannu Devi from Balha (SC) in Uttar Pradesh. 

The Election Commission had last Saturday announced by-elections in vacant seats across several states.

The polling will be held on October 21 and the result will be announced on October 24.

Tags:
CongressAssembly ElectionsBJPElection Commission
Next
Story

Bihar rains: Patna worst-hit due to continuous rains, CM Nitish Kumar reviews situation

Must Watch

PT40M3S

PM Modi's fourth broadcast session of 'Mann Ki Baat' for his 2nd term