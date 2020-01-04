Hajipur Jail officials suspended after undertrial prisoner shot dead by inmates

VAISHALI: Inspector General (prisons and correctional services) Mithilesh Mishra has suspended five officials, including the jailer and the chief warden, after an undertrial prisoner was shot dead by inmates inside the Hajipur Jail in Bihar. IG Mishra has also ordered a probe into the incident, reports said on Saturday.

The action was taken after a 30-year-old undertrial prisoner Manish Kumar, accused in a 2017 gold robbery case, was killed in Bihar's Hajipur jail on Friday afternoon and four other prisoners were injured in a clash between two groups of prisoners.

Manish, a resident of Vaishali district, was arrested in 2018 in connection with two major gold loot crimes, which were committed in Jaipur in 2017.

Live TV

He was also accused in many cases of gold loots committed in Kolkata and other parts of Bihar and was associated with an interstate gang of gold robbers.

Earlier, an attempt on his life was made on him in 2019 when he was being taken to court but had a narrow escape.

As soon as the news of murder inside the jail reached the police headquarters, senior officials including IG (Prisons) Mithlesh Mishra and Vaishali DM Udita Singh along with heavy reinforcements of police reached the jail and started an intensive raid.

Singh later told reporters that the victim was shot dead and the injured were being hospitalised.

Raids were also conducted inside the jail and two prisoners were taken under custody. The DM said that the pistol used in the crime was also seized and one prisoner named Raja Babu was arrested on the charge of killing another prisoner due to old enmity.