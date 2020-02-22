हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar

NDA will win Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar's leadership: BJP chief JP Nadda

The comments of the BJP chief assume significance as Bihar`s 243-member Legislative Assembly is scheduled to go for polls later this year. 

NDA will win Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar&#039;s leadership: BJP chief JP Nadda

PATNA: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar will definitely win the Bihar polls, Bharatiya Janata Party president Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Saturday (February 22, 2020). Nadda said this during his meeting with the party workers in Patna.

"The NDA government has changed the face of Bihar in the past 5 years and the election to be held in November will also be fought under Nitish Kumar`s leadership," Nadda said in his speech to motivate the party workers for the Bihar elections that are scheduled be held later this year.

He also said that in order to make the NDA-win possible "the party workers need to give their 100 per cent dedication during the election campaign." 

The comments of the BJP chief assume significance as Bihar`s 243-member Legislative Assembly is scheduled to go for polls later this year. 

"One should remember that it is a privilege to work for a party which works on ideology and we will definitely win this election," the BJP chief added.

Earlier today, the BJP president in a public gathering had said "Jawaharlal Nehru and Mrs (Indira) Gandhi each got the majority twice in the Centre. 

Rajeev Gandhi came to power with a majority once but they could not abrogate Article 370.

"He said that it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government that came to power with 303 MPs in May and abrogated Article 370 in August.

JP Nadda also later meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during his day-long of the state. 

Tags:
Bihar.assembly electionNitish KumarJP Nadda
Next
Story

Indian comes from New Zealand to immerse dog's ashes in Ganga, performs last rites

Must Watch

PT6M51S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, February 22, 2020