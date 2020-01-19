हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Congress

On day of human chain event, Congress puts up posters against Nitish Kumar

The posters, put up by Congress leaders, accuse the JDU-BJP coalition government in the state of failing to deliver on many promises. 

On day of human chain event, Congress puts up posters against Nitish Kumar

Patna: While the Bihar government is holding a statewide human chain event as a part of its `Jal, Jeevan, Hariyali` program on Sunday, posters attacking Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were seen in Patna.

The posters, put up by Congress leaders, accuse the JDU-BJP coalition government in the state of failing to deliver on many promises. The poster, through a map of the state, alleges there are problems such as dowry-related deaths, loot, corruption, rapes, brain drain, unemployment, among other crimes in Bihar.

It also claims that Bihar "did not receive the status of special state" under Nitish Kumar.It questions the `Jal, Jeevan, Hariyali` program and urges the residents to `stay awake`.

Earlier, regarding the human chain event, the Bihar government had claimed that it will be the longest one ever attempted.

The human chain will cover all districts in the state with the claimed participation of crores of people.

The Bihar government had organised such events in support of prohibition of liquor in 2017 and then against dowry and child marriage in 2018. 

Tags:
CongressNitish KumarBiharhuman chain eventPatnaJD(U)
Next
Story

Bihar: Tej Pratap Yadav slams Nitish Kumar for human chain event in Patna

Must Watch

PT15M36S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day