Nitish Kumar

PM Modi greets 'hardworking' Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on his birthday

PM Modi further said that the Chief Minister's 'persistence ensured Bihar emerged out of the shadows of years of misrule'.

File photo

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his birthday. Greeting 'his friend' on this special occasion, the Prime Minister called Nitish a hardworking chief minister.

PM Modi further said that the Chief Minister's 'persistence ensured Bihar emerged out of the shadows of years of misrule'.

He prayed for Nitish's long and healthy life and said that his pro-people governance has touched the lives of many.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Greetings to my friend and Bihar’s hardworking Chief Minister, @NitishKumar Ji. Nitish Ji’s persistence ensured Bihar emerged out of the shadows of years of misrule. His pro-people governance has touched the lives of many. I pray for Nitish Ji’s long and healthy life."

Nitish KumarNarendra Modi
