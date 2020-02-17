हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Poster war intensifies between RJD, JD(U) in Bihar

The latest posters, which surfaced in Bihar's Patna, shows Nitish Kumar's JD(U) mocking RJD. 

ANI photo

Patna: Escalating its poster war with opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ahead of the assembly polls, Janata Dal (United) has put up a poster against the former in Patna.

The poster has caricatures of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Both the leaders are shown on top of a bus with the poster`s caption reading 'Samajik nyaya ke dhongi ne kiya ati pichhada ke saath arthik jaalsaazi' (The self-proclaimed champions of social justice committed economic fraud against most backward classes). 

The Bihar Assembly polls are likely to be held in October-November this year. 

