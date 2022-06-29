NewsBihar
RJD

RJD becomes single largest party in Bihar as 4 AIMIM MLAs join party

4 AIMIM MLAs -  Mohd Izhar Arfi, Shahnawaz Alam, Rukanuddin Ahmed and Anzaar Naimi -  who joined Yadav's RJD, raised the party's strength to 80 in the 243-strong assembly. The RJD now has three more than the BJP which shares power with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 03:42 PM IST
  • 4 AIMIM MLAs joined RJD toady
  • This way, the RJD has become the single largest party in Bihar
  • They were welcomed in the RJD by senior leader Tejashwi Yadav

PATNA: The opposition RJD on Wednesday reclaimed its status as the single largest party in Bihar by weaning away all but one of the five MLAs of the AIMIM. Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav brought the four legislators to the state assembly, driving the car himself, and met Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha to inform him about their formal decision to break away from Asaduddin Owaisi's party and merge with the RJD.

The Hyderabad MP's party which made a splash in the 2020 assembly polls by winning five seats is now left with only Akhtarul Iman, who is the AIMIM's state president.

 

