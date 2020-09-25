RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav drives tractor, brother Tej Pratap Yadav sits atop it during protest over Farm Bills: Watch

In protest against the passage of the three Farm Bills in Parliament's Monsoon Session, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s sons--Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday led a march in Bihar's capital Patna.

In a video, during the march, Tejashwi Yadav was seen driving a tractor while his elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav sat on top of the tractor.

As part of the nationwide 'bandh' called by various political parties, Tejashwi said the Bills would "hold big consequences for the future of farmers. These proposed laws will paralyse the farmers as well as the entire agriculture sector in the country. The Bills were forcibly got passed by the central government in a bid to make the Indian farmers dependent on industrialists."

A procession of around 50 tractors followed the RJD leader, with his party supporters shouting slogans against the NDA government over the Bills.

"Government has made our 'anndaata' a puppet through its 'fund daata'. Farm Bills are anti-farmer and have left them dejected. The government had said that they'll double farmers' income by 2022 but these Bills will make them poorer. The agriculture sector has been corporatised," said Tejashwi.

"My party strongly opposes the Bills and demands a rollback. The Modi government has put the agriculture sector in private hands, similar to the railways and civil aviation sectors, in a bid to benefit corporate friends funding the BJP," said Tejashwi, who is Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly.

"Moreover, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, as is his habit, is again showing hostility. His party JD-U's spokesman has claimed that Minimum Support Price will be mentioned in the relevant Bill," said the RJD leader.

The march began from Tejashwi Yadav's official residence located just behind Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's residence on Anne Marg.