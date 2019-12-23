हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tej Pratap Yadav

Tej Pratap Yadav congratulates JMM alliance in his own style

As the trends of Jharkhand Assembly election results predicted the win of the alliance, Tej Pratap attacked the BJP on the pretext of thanking the people of Jharkhand.

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad`s elder son Tej Pratap has thanked the voters of Jharkhand for the victory of JMM-Cong-RJD alliance in his own unique style.

As the trends of Jharkhand Assembly election results predicted the win of the alliance, Tej Pratap attacked the BJP on the pretext of thanking the people of Jharkhand.

Pratap tweeted, "Thank you all the voters of Jharkhand for demolishing the BJP`s arrogance. Congratulations also to all the winning candidates of the Grand Alliance. Under the leadership of Hemant Soren, now Jharkhand will move on the path of development."

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav, younger brother of Tej Pratap Yadav, also reacted to the trends of Jharkhand assembly election results.

Tejashwi Yadav said that Hemant Soren would be the Chief Minister on behalf of the alliance after the Grand Alliance had taken the lead.

Tej Pratap YadavJMMBJPJharkhand Assembly electionsHemant Soren
