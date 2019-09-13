Tej Pratap Yadav's wife Aishwarya Rai leaves Lalu Yadav's residence teary-eyed

New Delhi: Aishwarya Rai, wife of Tej Pratap Yadav, former Bihar Health Minister and son of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav, was on Friday seen stepping out of her in-law's home in a tearful state.

Clad in a yellow suit, Rai stepped out of Lalu and Rabri's residence in a huff and sat down in a car, purportedly belonging to her father, RJD legislator Chandrika Rai.

Aishwarya and Tej Pratap tied the knot in May 2018 and in November, he stunned the political circle when he announced that he would separate from his wife of six months due to compatibility issues. He also accused Aishwarya of causing a friction in his family.

In August this year, Aishwarya, a startling revelation, accused her estranged husband of being a marijuana addict and also of harassing her. Aishwarya Rai filed an application under Section 26, seeking protection from the family court under the Protection of Women Against Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

Aishwarya, in her complaint, claimed that immediately after her marriage, she learnt that Tej was a drug addict who used to consume drugs and under its influence claim to be an avatar of Lord Shiva.

Aishwarya stated in her complaint that her husband used to talk poorly of her educational background and frequently tell her she was destined only to cook food and create a family. According

As per sources, despite their sour marriage, Aishwarya continued to live with her in-laws at their Patna residence.